Volunteers put red chalk on curbs to warn drivers about new law

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Red chalk is appearing on curbs across San Diego, but it's not being done by the city.

A group of activists is trying to educate drivers about a new law that prevents them from parking within 20 feet of an intersection.

"We'll get our sidewalk chalk and a roller and we just go along," said Kyle Walker.

With a roller brush dunked in red chalk powder, Walker is coloring curbs to tell drivers not to park there.

"We felt the responsibility to come out and do something about it, to help the city out," Walker said.

California's daylighting law requires drivers to park at least 20 feet from a crosswalk on the right side of the road. It's meant to provide more visibility for drivers and pedestrians.

More than 16,000 intersections across San Diego are impacted by the law, but many don't have red curbs or signage to warn drivers.

"We felt like chalking was a way to bring awareness to this until people are generally aware of where they can and can't park in relation to this law," Walker said.

The city says painting the curbs would take significant employee resources and the law doesn't require them to do it. So Walker and about 30 volunteers at Strong Towns San Diego are going to different neighborhoods every month, trying to warn drivers before they get ticketed.

"In the meantime it was something small we could do to make it so people in the neighborhood feel safe to walk," Walker said.

The city says it's already installed red curbs at around 200 locations and removed parking meters near intersections as well. Transportation employees will continue to do this in any roadwork moving forward.

As for chalking curbs, a city representative said while they appreciate the community's concern for increased safety and visibility at San Diego's intersections, painting curbs in the right-of-way is against city code.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.