Volunteers: ICE trying to silence us

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The ACLU is threatening to sue ICE over a policy that forbids detention center volunteers from speaking with the press.

Souls Offering Loving and Compassionate Ears, also known as SOLACE, is not allowed to help at the Otay Mesa Detention Center until they sign a form promising not to speak with the media.

In August, ICE discovered SOLACE wasn’t in compliance with their protocol before asking the group to resubmit the paperwork for their volunteers.

ICE says the code of ethics is in place for the safety of the detainees. “These are often folks who don't have any family or friends in the United States so even if they could write or call they don't have anyone to connect with,” said Angela Fujii, a social justice coordinator with the First Unitarian Universalist.

SOLACE volunteers are ready to help, but they want to make sure they can share with others about the place where things are kept pretty tight.

SOLACE was also briefly barred from visiting during the Obama Administration but the compromise was met.

Other groups are providing detainees with services, but SOLACE was the only one allowed to regularly visit.