Video: Wind-blown tree crushes car in Escondido during Red Flag Warning

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) - The dramatic collapse of a tree in front of an Escondido family’s home was caught on camera during a Red Flag Warning Tuesday.

Mike and Selene Neumann woke up to howling winds early Tuesday morning at their home on Pico de la Loma.

Selene walked out to record video and saw a 60-foot tall tree laying across the yard and the top of their 1997 BMW Z3 Roadster.

The tree, an Italian Cypress, mangled the convertible top, shattered the windows, and bent the door.

When the Neumanns saw the video from their Ring camera, they were “astounded”.

The fallen tree had been in place since the home was built in 1979.

Experts checked out other trees on the Neumann’s property and removed a similar Italian Cypress near the uprooted tree.