Video: Tree catches fire along SR-94 near Golden Hill

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Crews were quick to knock down a fire along a San Diego freeway late Friday.

Video showed captured at the scene show a tree engulfed in flames along the westbound side of State Route 94 near northbound Interstate 5 at about 6:30 p.m.

It's not clear how the fire began, but crews were quick to douse the flames.

No injuries have been reported. Traffic did not seem largely affected by the sudden fire.

