VIDEO: Suspect drives off pier into Columbia River during Oregon police pursuit

(KGTV) - An Oregon police pursuit took a wild turn after the suspect authorities were pursuing drove off a pier at full speed and into the Columbia River.

Astoria Police said Timofey Erofeeff, 27, of Scotts Mills, Oreg., was spotted trespassing on boats along the Columbia River Wednesday, according to the Daily Astorian. Police reported to the scene and made contact with Erofeeff as he was driving in a red Ford F-150.

Police officers were advised to take Erofeeff into custody before he took off as they approached, the paper reported.

That's when Erofeeff reportedly hit the gas down the pier and launched the truck into the river. He then exited the sinking vehicle and swam a couple hundred yards before Coast Guard crews fished him from the icy waters.

Watch the wild ending of the chase here:

The average temperature for Astoria Wednesday was 42 degrees with a windchill in the 30s.

Erofeef was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of hypothermia and then released into police custody in Clatsop County Jail, the Daily Astorian reported. He has been charged with second-degree criminal trespass, parole violation, reckless driving, and charges related to evading authorities.

Police later shared video on Facebook of a massive crane hoisting the truck from the river.