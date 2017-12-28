Video shows officers risking their lives to save teens from burning car

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (KGTV) -- Bodycam video shows a pair of heroic officers in Milwaukee, Wisconsin risking their lives to save teenagers from a burning car.

According to police, the 16-year-old driver of the car ignored a traffic signal while driving the day after Christmas. Police tried to pull the car over, but the driver fled and officers didn’t continue the pursuit.

A Short time later, the driver of the car lost control, struck a utility pole and the car burst into flames.

Officers Nicholas Schlei and Nicholas Reid, as well as other officers from the area, risked their lives to pull the 16-year-old driver and his teenage passenger out of the car.

A third passenger was from the vehicle was found nearby. All three were transported to the hospital. The driver of the vehicle will be cited for failure to yield and reckless driving, said police.