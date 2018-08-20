Video shows good Samaritans rescuing passengers from sinking car

Zac Self
1:29 PM, Aug 20, 2018

Cell phone video that surfaced Monday shows good Samaritans rescuing passengers from a sinking car.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) -- Cell phone video that surfaced Monday shows good Samaritans rescuing passengers from a sinking car.

The rescue happened in Long Beach after the car accidentally crashed through the railing, slamming into the water.

Inside the car at the time of the crash were a woman, her son and a dog. All the passengers made it out safely thanks to the heroic actions.

