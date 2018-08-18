Video shows deputy's dramatic rescue of Florida toddler left in hot car overnight
Mark Saunders
8:09 AM, Aug 18, 2018
8:11 AM, Aug 18, 2018
(KGTV) — Recently released video shows a Florida deputy rushing to save a toddler left in a hot car overnight on Father's Day.
Seminole County Sheriff's deputy Bill Dunn responded to a call for a stolen vehicle with a child possibly inside on June 17, 2018, in Sanford, Fla.
Dunn arrived to find a 2005 Toyota Corolla with its windows rolled up. Inside was a young girl, visibly in and out of consciousness. She had been inside the car for roughly 12 hours, according to the Miami Herald.