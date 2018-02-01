Video shows couple dumping furniture in yard

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Neighbors in a City Heights neighborhood are hoping video will lead to the culprit after a furniture set was left in a front yard.

Sarah saw the mess on Tuesday morning outside her home on Manzanita Drive: an ottoman, a chair and pillows dumped in the front of her home.

"It's just such an eyesore. It brings the neighborhood down," said Sarah.

Surveillance images reveal who did it. Just past 10pm Monday, a hatchback is seen parked on the street with a man in the passenger seat and a woman at the wheel. In the video the woman is spotted unloading something before driving off, leaving behind the furniture.

Over the years, neighbors have organized cleanups but tell us dumping in and around this canyon remains a weekly problem.

"No one does a better job bringing up the neighborhood than Azalea Park neighbors. There's a lot of pride here, and we're not going to tolerate this," said longtime resident Linda Pennington.

Anyone caught dumping could face a fine up to $10,000 and 6 months in jail.