Video shows burglar walking through family's house

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A San Carlos family hoping surveillance video will help track down the man recorded making himself comfortable in their home.

Along Wallsey Drive, the Meduna family got a heart-sinking scare the day before Halloween.

Around 8:30 a.m, Megan Meduna and her husband both got a notification that their garage door was open.

Inside the home, a camera was recording an intruder. Meduna says the man had pried open a window screen in the front and forced open a window.

A sound heard in the video is the burglar opening the door to the garage, before he's seen shutting the window he just climbed through. As he puts on his gloves, he walks up to the camera and flips it over.

"It's just creepy, creepy to see someone in my house sneaking around," said Meduna.

By the time police arrived, the man was gone. He got away with only a little bit of cash, but the impact was felt across a neighborhood.

Surveillance video showed him casing the area. Minutes before the break-in, a neighbor reported seeing the man knocking at her door, then pretending to need directions when she answered the door.

At another home, a ripped screen was found near a side window and an out-of-place brick was discovered outside another window.

Neighbors are now wondering if the same man could be linked to other burglaries. A few weeks ago and blocks away, 10news reported on a break-in with a similar MO that left a newlywed couple missing wedding gifts and family heirlooms.

A month ago, there was a another burglary at Meduna's home, in which electronics and jewelry were taken.

"Feel violated and angry. I'm at work and here's someone in my home taking the things I'm working for," said Meduna.

If you have any information on the cases, call San Diego Police at 619-531-2000.