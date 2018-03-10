SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) - Traffic at the San Ysidro Port of Entry was left at a standstill for more than an hour following a reported security incident Saturday.

Multiple lanes through the port were closed following the find, 10News viewer video showed. Witnesses at the scene told 10News border security officials were reportedly looking into a suspicious object left on the Mexican side of the border crossing.

One witness told 10News they had been waiting at least an hour for traffic to open up as of 1:10 p.m.

10News has reached out to Border Patrol officials for more information. Border Patrol officials have not confirmed whether the closure was due to a security incident.