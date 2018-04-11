Video, photos released of man suspected in Hillcrest stabbing attack
Jermaine Ong
11:32 AM, Apr 11, 2018
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego police released surveillance video and pictures of a man suspected in a recent Hillcrest stabbing attack that sent another man to the hospital with serious injuries.
On April 8, at 7:18 p.m., police received reports of a stabbing at the intersection of Richmond Street and University Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the sidewalk with multiple stab wounds to his neck and head area.
The unidentified victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but police said he is expected to survive, though he remains hospitalized.