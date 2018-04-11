Video, photos released of man suspected in Hillcrest stabbing attack

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego police released surveillance video and pictures of a man suspected in a recent Hillcrest stabbing attack that sent another man to the hospital with serious injuries.



On April 8, at 7:18 p.m., police received reports of a stabbing at the intersection of Richmond Street and University Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the sidewalk with multiple stab wounds to his neck and head area.



The unidentified victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but police said he is expected to survive, though he remains hospitalized.



Police believe the suspected attacker was walking in the area about 30 minutes prior to the incident and “appeared to be looking to fight a random person.”



According to police, the suspected attacker “originally threw a rock towards the victim and left the area.” Police said the suspected attacker later saw the victim walking and allegedly attacked him.



The man suspected in the incident is described as Hispanic, 25-35 years old and 5 feet 6 to 5 feet 8 inches tall with a thin build.



The surveillance video shows the suspected attacker wearing a dark-colored baseball hat, dark gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.



