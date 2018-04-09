SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - One man was stabbed in the neck and head in Hillcrest around 7:20 p.m. Sunday, according to San Diego Police.

The man was stabbed near the intersection of Richmond Street and University Avenue.

San Diego Police said the victim is in serious condition.

One man was questioned about the stabbing, but he is not considered a suspect and was let go by police.

Police are still searching for a suspect.

It is unknown what led to the stabbing.

This is a breaking news story. 10News will update as this story develops.