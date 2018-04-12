After rolling to his feet, he hopped over to the sidewalk on one foot, seemingly injuring his right leg. He then collapsed onto the sidewalk where onlookers came to his aid.
As the suspected hit-and-run motorist drove off, a group from the dozens of bicyclists taking part in the vigil attempted to follow the vehicle, including people running after the driver.
During the vigil, "some rocks and bottles were thrown toward responding officers and a patrol vehicle, but no officers were injured and no arrests were made," Im said.
Police were able to eventually clear the intersection. A department SUV can be seen having its rear window smashed.
According to the LAPD's South Traffic Division, the bicyclist killed Tuesday was a man in his early 20s, who was struck by a white Porsche Cayenne SUV. The victim was identified in news reports as 22-year-old Frederick Frazier.
"The driver of the SUV that hit the young man was heading east on Manchester when the collision occurred. The driver then headed south on Budlong Avenue before traveling west. It was last seen westbound near La Salle Avenue Elementary School," police said.