LOS ANGELES (KGTV) - A vigil held Wednesday for a bicyclist killed at an intersection in South Los Angeles on Tuesday became the scene of another hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian.

"The driver of a tan-colored Honda Accord drove through the vigil at the intersection of Manchester and Normandie avenues shortly after 1 p.m.," Los Angeles police Officer Tony Im said.

The video from the scene captured the sedan striking the pedestrian, who is then flung into the air, appearing to hit his head on the car windshield and finally landing on the asphalt.

After rolling to his feet, he hopped over to the sidewalk on one foot, seemingly injuring his right leg. He then collapsed onto the sidewalk where onlookers came to his aid.

As the suspected hit-and-run motorist drove off, a group from the dozens of bicyclists taking part in the vigil attempted to follow the vehicle, including people running after the driver.

During the vigil, "some rocks and bottles were thrown toward responding officers and a patrol vehicle, but no officers were injured and no arrests were made," Im said.

Police were able to eventually clear the intersection. A department SUV can be seen having its rear window smashed.

According to the LAPD's South Traffic Division, the bicyclist killed Tuesday was a man in his early 20s, who was struck by a white Porsche Cayenne SUV. The victim was identified in news reports as 22-year-old Frederick Frazier.

"The driver of the SUV that hit the young man was heading east on Manchester when the collision occurred. The driver then headed south on Budlong Avenue before traveling west. It was last seen westbound near La Salle Avenue Elementary School," police said.

CNS contributed to this report.