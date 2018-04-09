Man helping stranded couple on Ocean Beach road struck by vehicle

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A man who came to the aid of a couple whose car broke down on an Ocean Beach road Monday morning was struck by a vehicle that then fled the scene.



Police said a couple pulled over on Sunset Cliffs Boulevard, near Nimitz Boulevard, just after midnight due to problems with their white Lexus.



As they waited on the side of the road, a blue Lexus with a husband, wife and their two children stopped in front of them -- with the husband offering to help the couple.



Witnesses said the good Samaritan was checking the engine under the hood when another car sped by and struck the white Lexus’ door and the man who was trying to help.



The good Samaritan was rushed to UC San Diego Medical Center with major injuries, including a broken foot and bruised lung, 10News learned.



Meanwhile, witnesses described the hit-and-run car as a gray or silver Subaru, or similar type of vehicle. Police said the car should have right front damage.



No other injuries were reported.