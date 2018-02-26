VIDEO: Fire tears through building in Vista; nearby students kept in classrooms due to smoke

VISTA, Calif. -- Firefighters are investigating what caused a large building to catch fire in Vista Monday morning.

The fire broke out around 11:20 a.m. near Emerald Drive in Vista. When firefighters arrived, the building, believed to be a large shed, was completely engulfed in flames.

Authorities say it took 24 firefighters from Vista, Oceanside and Carlsbad less than 30 minutes to extinguish the flames.

Due to the smoke, nearby Grapevine Elementary School kept students inside classrooms so they wouldn’t be exposed to the smoke.

Firefighters say they have yet to determine what caused the fire but added that no one was injured.

Video captured by Ricardo Gutierrez shows intense flames tearing through the building.