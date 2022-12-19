VIDEO: CHP responds to car fire on I-805

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The California Highway Patrol responded to a car fire on I-805 south, near Governor Drive, around 1:45 p.m. Sunday.

A 10News viewer took a video of the car fire and sent it to our newsroom.

CHP's Sig Alert at the time indicated the fire first started around 1:31 p.m., and troopers made it to the scene by 1:49 p.m. The vehicle was towed away shortly after.

No injuries were reported in connection to this fire.

You can see a precise location of where the fire happened in the map below:



