Watch Now
News

Actions

VIDEO: CHP responds to car fire on I-805

A 10News viewer provided this video of a car on fire on I-805 southbound. This happened around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18.
Car Fire i-805
Posted at 4:38 PM, Dec 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-18 19:55:40-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The California Highway Patrol responded to a car fire on I-805 south, near Governor Drive, around 1:45 p.m. Sunday.

A 10News viewer took a video of the car fire and sent it to our newsroom.

CHP's Sig Alert at the time indicated the fire first started around 1:31 p.m., and troopers made it to the scene by 1:49 p.m. The vehicle was towed away shortly after.

No injuries were reported in connection to this fire.

You can see a precise location of where the fire happened in the map below:


Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate Today

Donate Today!