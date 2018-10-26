Verdict reached in trial of gang member accused in fatal shooting of Escondido woman
Mark Saunders
3:37 PM, Oct 26, 2018
Share Article
VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of a documented Escondido gang member accused of killing a passing motorist while attempting to shoot rival gang members.
Dionicio Torrez Jr., 25, is charged with murder, a special-circumstance gang allegation, attempted murder of rival gang members and shooting at an occupied vehicle in connection with the death of 55-year-old Catherine Kennedy.
Torrez Jr. faces life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted.
Kennedy was found on March 7, 2017, on Grand Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, her vehicle crashed into a parked car.
Investigators say Torrez Jr. was chasing after two rival gang members who had been tagging in a nearby apartment complex where he lived. As the two men ran to a car across the street, Torrez Jr. allegedly opened fire.