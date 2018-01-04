Vehicle hit by train in Carlsbad, police investigating

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) -- Police in Carlsbad are investigating after a vehicle was hit by a train Wednesday night.

According to police, the vehicle was struck by the Pacific Surfliner train 785 near the intersection of Carlsbad Village Drive and State Street.

RELATED: Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Carlsbad Sunday afternoon

Police later confirmed that no one was injured in the crash. The Amtrak train travels along the southern California coast.

At this time, it's unclear what exactly the vehicle was doing on the tracks.

RELATED: 1 dead after being struck by Coaster train in Carlsbad area