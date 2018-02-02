Vehicle drives off roadway near San Clemente, killing driver

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (KGTV) - A 27-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash near San Clemente Friday.

The man was found shortly after 12:30 a.m. after a passing motorist spotted the vehicle down an embankment on Cristianitos Road near El Camino Real - just off Interstate 5. The vehicle was traveling eastbound when it left the roadway, continued down an embankment, and struck a utility pole and tree, according to California Highway Patrol.

Crews responded to find the man, from Camp Pendleton, unresponsive, CHP said.

The man died at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

CHP officials were working to confirm whether or not the man was a Camp Pendleton Marine.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Oceanside-area CHP office at 760-643-3400.