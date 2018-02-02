Vehicle drives off roadway near San Clemente, killing driver

Mark Saunders
2:42 PM, Feb 2, 2018
Copyright 2014 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (KGTV) - A 27-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash near San Clemente Friday.

The man was found shortly after 12:30 a.m. after a passing motorist spotted the vehicle down an embankment on Cristianitos  Road near El Camino Real - just off Interstate 5. The vehicle was traveling eastbound when it left the roadway, continued down an embankment, and struck a utility pole and tree, according to California Highway Patrol.

Crews responded to find the man, from Camp Pendleton, unresponsive, CHP said.

The man died at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

CHP officials were working to confirm whether or not the man was a Camp Pendleton Marine.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Oceanside-area CHP office at 760-643-3400.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top