EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) -- Police are on scene after a person was hit by a vehicle in El Cajon Tuesday evening.

The crash happened on the 600 block of Greenfield Drive near Magnolia Elementary School around 5:15 p.m.

Authorities believe an SUV crashed into a tree and fence before hitting the pedestrian. Paramedics could be seen administering CPR and trying to revive the victim.

10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.