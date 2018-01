SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Police are investigating what caused a vehicle to crash into a 99-cent store in Mira Mesa Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened on the corner of Camino Ruiz and Mira Mesa Boulevard.

In video captured by Sky 10, glass panels in the front of the store could be seen shattered as shelves inside the store appeared to be pushed back.

It’s unclear at this time whether or not anyone was injured.