Vehicle being pursued by deputies collides with NCTD bus near Pala Casino

PALA, Calif. (KGTV) - A vehicle being pursued by San Diego Sheriff's deputies crashed into a bus near Pala Casino late Wednesday.

The crash occurred shortly after 4 p.m. SDSO deputies were pursuing a vehicle over a felony warrant before it collided with a North County Transit District "Lift" bus.

The suspect driver's condition was not immediately clear. Sky10 footage showed at least one person was seen being extracted from the suspect vehicle and placed into an awaiting ambulance.

It's not clear if anyone was on the transit bus at the time of the collision.

State Route 76 was closed in both directions just west of Pala Casino, near Pala Mission Road, according to Cal Trans San Diego.

10News reporter Anthony Pura is on scene, in an update at 8:23 p.m. he said police expect to have the highway open by 9 p.m.

*This is a developing story. 10News will have updates online, on social media and tonight at 11 p.m.

Sky10 was live over the scene in Pala on Facebook Live:

Watch Reporter Anthony Pura's Facebook live here: