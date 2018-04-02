SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Police are searching for whoever was responsible for an act of vandalism at a Planned Parenthood office in Pacific Beach -- the second such incident at the office this year.



Early Monday morning, San Diego police were called to investigate a report of red paint splattered across the front window of the office in the 4500 block of Mission Bay Drive.



Police said they were planning to review surveillance video from cameras stationed on both corners of the building.



Investigators also took samples of the paint to determine if it matches paint used in a February vandalism at the same Planned Parenthood office.



