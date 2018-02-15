Red paint strewn across Pacific Beach's Planned Parenthood in vandalism

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Planned Parenthood officials say a recent act of vandalism at their Pacific Beach location will not "stop us from serving our patients."

Red paint appeared to be thrown across the location's sign and windows on Mission Bay Drive sometime between late Sunday afternoon and Monday. A photo of crews cleaning the site was captured by a Reddit user and posted online here.

In a statement to 10News, Planned Parenthood said the vandalism would not affect operations:

"While we are disappointed by the recent vandalism to our health center, no attempt at intimidation will stop us from serving our patients. We've been a part of the fabric of this community for 55 years, and we'll be here for many more to come. Our patients can count on our doors to stay open, no matter what."

San Diego Police said they are investigating the incident.