Vandal douses truck in Chula Vista driveway with corrosive substance

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — An upset truck owner is making a plea for tips after a man was recorded dousing his Toyota Tacoma with a destructive substance.

On Falcon Peak Street in Otay Ranch, Marc Galvez stumbled upon a very odd sight when he went to his truck Monday night: A liquid he thought was a milkshake.

"When I hosed it down, I could see the paint coming down. I knew it wasn't a milkshake. I got angry and pissed off," said Galvez.

A check of his Ring camera footage revealed the culprit. Just before 10 p.m., a man with "USA" written on the back of his shirt was recorded walking in the driveway, before walking away. A half hour later, the same man is back. With a bottle in his hand, he douses the truck with something, before walking off.

"I don't know that man. I've never seen him," said Galvez.

When Galvez looked over his truck, he found paint eaten away, everywhere. Police took a look and told him it was likely car paint thinner. Galvez is insured. He believes the repairs will total more than $15,000.

After viewing the report on 10News, another victim down the street walked outside to look at her truck. She said it was also sprayed by the paint thinner and noticed several other cars parked along Falcon Peak St. had been damaged as well.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call Chula Vista Police at 619-422-TIPS.