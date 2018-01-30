Vandal does donuts, carves up beloved park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Some neighbors in Point Loma woke up to a disheartening scene after a vandal went for a joy ride in a beloved park.

Plumosa Park has a lot of green for families. Park-goer Brittany Benscoter calls it her “oasis.”

On Saturday morning, park goers found the marks of tire tracks deep in the grass, after a driver did “donuts” in half of the mini park.

“It’s just unfortunate. It makes me feel like this isn’t the neighborhood that I’m in, where we destroy the property we all share,” said Benscoter.

City officials they have yet to assess the cost of the damage, which could range from the hundreds to thousands of dollars.

Anyone with information on the case if asked to call San Diego Police at 619-531-2000.