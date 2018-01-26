Van crashes into Imperial Beach home, causes gas leak

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) - A van slammed into an Imperial Beach home and struck a gas line early Friday morning, forcing evacuations but causing no injuries.



The crash was reported just after 1:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Fern Avenue, according to sheriff's officials.



Sheriff's officials said a 76-year-old man lost control of his van and barreled through a fence before hitting a house. The driver and two people inside the home were not hurt.







Officials confirmed the van also hit a gas line, causing a leak that prompted residents in three nearby homes to evacuate.



Emergency responders shut off the gas and San Diego Gas & Electric crews repaired the leak.



Officials said the driver was "evaluated, cited and released at the scene for Driving Under the Influence."



10News learned the driver told residents he had just left the hospital, but sheriff's officials did not immediately confirm his claim.