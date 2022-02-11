Valentine's Day Special: Name a cockroach, rat, or litter box after your ex

The main topic Monday (Feb. 14) may be love, but the name of the game is revenge as organizations across the country feed exes to animals. Not literally, but metaphorically.

This Valentine's Day, there are several zoos and animal centers around the country that will name a cockroach, rodents, or even cat litter boxes after your ex for a small donation.

A Pennsylvania zoo is taking bids to name a carcass that will be fed to its Mexican Grey Wolves, and a Texas zoo will go live on its social media announcing every ex as it's given to the animals.

Here are nearly some places you can volunteer your ex as tribute.

San Antonio Zoo

In its third year, the San Antonio Zoo's "Cry Me A Cockroach" fundraiser invites people from across the country and internationally to name a cockroach, rodent, or even veggies after an ex-partner, an old boss, or an old best friend. The San Antonio Zoo will even email a video of the feeding to you, and at an extra cost, the video can be personalized to your liking. Those who donate will also receive a customizable certificate. Donations start at $5.

Bronx Zoo

The Bronx Zoo will name a Madagascar hissing cockroach after the person of your choosing and email a digital certificate to that special someone on Monday morning. But, of course, the zoo also invites folks to do this for their actual Valentine. This option is $25.

El Paso Zoo

The El Paso Zoo will be feeding its iguanas, skinks, meerkat mob the bugs named after exes for free this year. There is no fee to submit a name; however, they welcome donations. The zoo will film the feedings and post them on their Facebook and Instagram on Saturday and Sunday.

Maui Humane Society

You can donate $10 to the Maui Humane Society now through 11 a.m. on Monday to put your ex's name on a cat litter box. By visiting the "Donate" page on the Maui Humane Society website, you can put the name of your ex.

Houston Museum of Natural Science

For $10, the Houston Museum of Natural Science will send you a digital certificate with your ex-Valentine's name on it and an enamel pin.

Florida Aquarium

The Florida Aquarium will name a hissing cockroach after the person of your choosing for $10. You’ll receive a certificate and a photo of the cockroach. You can also add a message with something you wish you had said, some of which will be posted anonymously to the aquarium's social media sites.

Lehigh Valley Zoo

In Pennsylvania, the Lehigh Valley Zoo will name a cricket after your ex for $5. You can also bid to name a carcass after your ex to be fed to the zoo's Mexican Grey Wolves. The winning bidder will have a private viewing session of the feeding with three guests. The bidding is happening now and closes at 2 p.m. on Monday.

Berkeley Animal Center

For $5, the Berkeley Animal Center in South Carolina will write whatever name you want on a litter box.

T&D Cats of the Wild

If you act fast, you can donate to T&D Cats of the Wild in Pennsylvania, and they will bake a dog treat with your ex's name on it and feed it to one of their seven wolves. Names must be submitted by Friday.

