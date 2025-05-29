USPS Report: LA leads nation in dog attacks on mail carriers

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Los Angeles led all U.S. cities in the number of dog attacks on U.S. Postal Service carriers in 2024, according to figures released today to mark the beginning of the agency's annual USPS National Dog Bite Awareness Campaign.

According to the USPS, there were more than 6,000 dog attacks on Postal Service workers last year, with Los Angeles logging the most of any U.S. city at 77. Houston had the second-most at 65, followed by Chicago, St. Louis and Cincinnati. San Diego ranked ninth on the list with 35.

California had the most reported dog attacks of any state, with 701. The next closest state was Texas at 438. “The best way to keep safe from dog attacks is to recognize and promote the responsibility of pet ownership, such as teaching your dog appropriate behavior and commands and not allowing your dog to roam freely. All dogs -- regardless of breed, size or age -- have the potential to bite," Leeann Theriault, USPS employee safety and health awareness manager, said in a statement.

“Dog bite attacks on postal employees are preventable. The most important message for our customers to remember during the 2025 USPS National Dog Bite Awareness Campaign is keep your dog secured and away from the carrier as the mail is being delivered. Help ensure the safety of everyone in our communities."

USPS officials urged pet owners to ensure their dogs are secured before mail carriers approach. The agency noted that if a mail carrier feels threatened, postal service to the residence could be suspended, requiring owners to collect their mail at a post office.

Pet owners were also urged to never accept mail from a mail carrier in the presence of a dog, and children should never take mail directly from a carrier, because the animal may view the carrier as a threat to the child. Mail carriers are trained on how to handle animal interactions and to identify potential dangerous situations, according to the USPS.

