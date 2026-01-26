US-Mexican influencer abducted at gunpoint in viral video found ‘alive and well’ in Sinaloa state

Mexico City (CNN) — A US-Mexican influencer who disappeared in the northwestern Mexican state of Sinaloa on Tuesday has been found alive and in good health, the Sinaloa Attorney General’s office said Saturday.

In a post on social media, the prosecutor’s office thanked the public for its assistance in finding Nicole “La Nicholette” Pardo and confirmed that the US dual national had been located safely.

Earlier this week, a viral video circulated online appearing to show Pardo being abducted at gunpoint in broad daylight.

Footage purportedly recorded by cameras on her Tesla vehicle — a lilac Cybertruck — shows several armed men violently forcing Pardo into a waiting car.

On Friday, the Sinaloa Attorney General’s Office circulated a missing persons bulletin saying that Pardo was last seen on January 20 in the Isla Musalá neighborhood of Culiacán, the capital of Sinaloa.

CNN geolocated the footage of her apparent abduction to that same neighborhood.

Mexican Security Secretary Omar García Harfuch said Thursday that the vehicles allegedly involved in Pardo’s disappearance were being tracked and that state authorities reported the incident immediately to the federal government.

According to what appears to be her Instagram account, the young woman splits her time between Culiacán and Phoenix, Arizona. Public records show she has an address in Phoenix.

On Friday, a spokesperson for the US State Department said it is aware of reports of the situation and is actively monitoring it.

“The Trump Administration has no greater priority than the safety and security of US citizens, and the State Department stands ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance to Americans in need abroad,” the spokesperson said.

Pardo is a 20-year-old US-Mexican dual national, according to the Sinaloa Attorney General’s Office. She is a prominent voice online, where she has amassed more than 180,000 followers on Instagram and more than 145,000 on TikTok. She also has a YouTube channel and an OnlyFans account.

Her posts often show aspects of her personal life, including buying luxury vehicles, and her participation in local events, like the Saladazo, a motorized route through rural roads and natural areas south of Culiacán.

She is also referenced in the 2022 corrido song “La Muchacha del Salado,” recorded by Grupo Arriesgado, which has accumulated over 27 million views on YouTube.

Pardo’s disappearance comes amid heightened violence against women in Sinaloa and across Mexico. According to official figures from the Attorney General’s Office, the state ended 2025 with 72 femicides, the highest number recorded in the last seven years and more than double the 31 recorded cases in 2024.

More broadly, Sinaloa has seen 7,000 of the 132,000 disappearances reported across Mexico since the first cases were recorded in 1952, according to a national register.

