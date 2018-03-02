Undocumented immigrants won't be part of April's Motor Voter law

(KGTV and AP) - Undocumented immigrants will not be automatically registered to vote in California starting in April, under the new Motor Voter law created by San Diego State Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez.

The law taking effect in April will register citizens to vote when they get a driver’s license, ID card, or update their address through the Department of Motor Vehicles.

California currently allows undocumented immigrants to obtain drivers’ licenses.

A DMV worker who processes a drivers’ license application for an undocumented immigrant will not be able to access the voter registration section which is available to citizens.

The Motor Voter Law was signed by Gov. Jerry Brown in September 2015.

