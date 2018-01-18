UC Berkeley student released from custody in South San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The University of California Berkeley student detained by immigration officers at a border checkpoint in East San Diego County was released Wednesday.

Luis Mora was released unconditionally from the Otay Mesa Detention Facility, according to his attorney Prerna P. Lal.

Upon release, he cried and told 10News it was the first time he had seen the sun in 18 days.

The 20-year-old student and his girlfriend were leaving a party January when they took a wrong turn and ended up at a checkpoint.

Mora overstayed his visa while visiting the U.S. from Colombia as a child and became an unauthorized immigrant, officials said.

A social media campaign with the hashtag #FreeLuis raised awareness for Mora’s situation.