Watch
NewsU.S./World

Actions

US: Over 130,000 Russian troops now staged outside Ukraine

items.[0].image.alt
AP
In this handout photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy works in his office in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. Ukraine's president urged calm amid intensified warnings of a possible Russian invasion within days, saying he had yet to see convincing evidence of that. Zelenskyy's comments came as the U.S. updated its estimate of how many Russian troops are now poised near Ukraine's borders to more than 130,000 Sunday. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Ukraine Tensions
Posted at 7:33 PM, Feb 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-13 22:34:06-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some airlines have canceled flights to the capital of Ukraine and troops there have unloaded fresh shipments of weapons from NATO members.

Ukraine's president on Sunday sought to project confidence in the face of U.S. warnings of possible invasion within days by a growing number of Russian forces.

Aides to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President Joe Biden say the two leaders spoke for about an hour on Sunday.

Zelenskyy insisted that Ukrainians have the country under “safe and reliable protection” against feared attack by a far stronger Russian military.

The White House said both agreed to keep pushing deterrence and diplomacy to try to stave off a Russian offensive.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER