US military service member killed in Afghanistan

(KGTV) - Military officials confirmed Tuesday the death of a U.S. service member in Afghanistan.



Officials said: "One U.S. service member has died and four U.S. service members were wounded during a combat engagement in Achin, Nangarhar province Jan. 1. Two wounded service members are being treated at a nearby medical treatment facility and are in stable condition. The other service members have returned to duty."



In a statement, Gen. John Nicholson, the commander of U.S. Forces in Afghanistan, said: "We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own. At this very difficult time our heartfelt sympathies go out to the families and friends of our fallen and wounded brothers."



Additional details on the incident were not immediately available.