US, Japan, South Korea meet in Hawaii to discuss North Korea

Kevin Lamarque/AP
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong in Honolulu, Hawaii Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo via AP)
Posted at 7:26 PM, Feb 12, 2022
HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is meeting his Japanese and South Korean counterparts in Hawaii to discuss the threat posed by North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.

Defense leaders from the three countries last week said North Korea’s recent missile tests were destabilizing to regional security.

Some experts say North Korea is attempting to use the tests to boost its weapons arsenal and win relief from economic sanctions.

President Joe Biden’s administration has offered North Korea open-ended talks but has shown no willingness to ease sanctions without meaningful cuts to the country’s nuclear program.

