Photo courtesy of KRON4 in San Francisco (March 26, 2018)
(KGTV) - An Uber car took a wrong turn on a San Francisco street and became stuck on a set of stairs.
KRON4 in San Francisco reported the incident happened in front of a Safeway grocery store, but no one -- including the driver and passengers in the car -- was hurt.
When a tow truck tried to pull the car from the stairs, the cable snapped, causing the car to slide down and hit a trash can and fire hydrant.
Police told KRON4 that the incident was a “freak accident” and the driver was a senior citizen.
Uber is investigating the mishap.
