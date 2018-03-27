Uber car takes wrong turn, gets stuck on stairs in front of San Francisco grocery store

Jermaine Ong
7:44 AM, Mar 27, 2018

Photo courtesy of KRON4 in San Francisco (March 26, 2018)

KRON4
(KGTV) - An Uber car took a wrong turn on a San Francisco street and became stuck on a set of stairs.

KRON4 in San Francisco reported the incident happened in front of a Safeway grocery store, but no one -- including the driver and passengers in the car -- was hurt.

When a tow truck tried to pull the car from the stairs, the cable snapped, causing the car to slide down and hit a trash can and fire hydrant.

Police told KRON4 that the incident was a “freak accident” and the driver was a senior citizen.

Uber is investigating the mishap.

