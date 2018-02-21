Trump hosts students, parents affected by school shootings

WASHINGTON (AP) — Columbine. Newtown. And now, Parkland.

A grim fellowship of parents, teachers and students affected by school shootings over the past two decades was sitting down with President Donald Trump on Wednesday as the White House sought to show resolve against gun violence amid questions about the president's commitment to action.

A strong supporter of gun rights, Trump has nonetheless indicated in recent days that he is willing to consider ideas not in keeping with National Rifle Association orthodoxy, included age restrictions for buying assault-type weapons.

RELATED: Florida massacre survivors chant 'vote them out' as other students walk out in solidarity

The president is facing growing calls for action on gun control after the mass shooting that took 17 lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in South Florida.

Still, while Trump has said he wants to listen and has offered support for some limited gun-control measures, gun owners are a key part of his base.

Throughout the day Wednesday, television news showed footage of student survivors of the violence marching on the Florida state Capitol, calling for tougher laws. The protests came closer to Trump, too, with hundreds of students from suburban Maryland attending a rally at the Capitol and then marching to the White House.