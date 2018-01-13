Social reaction: False Hawaiian missile alert sends state into panic

Mark Saunders
11:21 AM, Jan 13, 2018
2 hours ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(KGTV) - A false alert warning Hawaiian residents of an incoming ballistic missile sent people in the state and their families abroad into a panic Saturday.

The alert, and correction, quickly spread across social media, with users seeking answers and official government accounts trying to maintain calm and correct the message.

As of 11 a.m. PST, government officials said a correction alert would go out to Hawaiian residents. It's still unclear how exactly the message was sent out to residents.

RELATED: Hawaii residents mistakenly sent emergency message warning them to seek shelter from missile

Government response:

Hawaiian lawmakers and military officials sent out responses claiming the alert was a mistake as users panic spread:

Users react:

Social media users' horrified reactions quickly turned to confusion and anger over the false missile message:

Video from Hawaii showed residents receiving the alert and seeking shelter:

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top