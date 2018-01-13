Social reaction: False Hawaiian missile alert sends state into panic

(KGTV) - A false alert warning Hawaiian residents of an incoming ballistic missile sent people in the state and their families abroad into a panic Saturday.

The alert, and correction, quickly spread across social media, with users seeking answers and official government accounts trying to maintain calm and correct the message.

As of 11 a.m. PST, government officials said a correction alert would go out to Hawaiian residents. It's still unclear how exactly the message was sent out to residents.

Government response:

Hawaiian lawmakers and military officials sent out responses claiming the alert was a mistake as users panic spread:

U.S. Pacific Command has detected no ballistic missile threat to Hawaii. Earlier message was sent in error. State of Hawaii will send out a correction message as soon possible. pic.twitter.com/hqidbV0BWn — U.S. Pacific Command (@PacificCommand) January 13, 2018

There is NO missile threat. https://t.co/qR2MlYAYxL — Governor David Ige (@GovHawaii) January 13, 2018

HAWAII - THIS IS A FALSE ALARM. THERE IS NO INCOMING MISSILE TO HAWAII. I HAVE CONFIRMED WITH OFFICIALS THERE IS NO INCOMING MISSILE. pic.twitter.com/DxfTXIDOQs — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) January 13, 2018

HFO issues Public Information Statement (PNS) https://t.co/denVqPGslf — NWSHonolulu (@NWSHonolulu) January 13, 2018

NO missile threat to Hawaii. — Hawaii EMA (@Hawaii_EMA) January 13, 2018

NORAD spokesman Lt. Commander Joe Nawrocki tells me: "There is no missile threat. We're trying to figure out where this came from or how this started. There is absolutely no incoming ballistic missile threat to Hawaii right now."



He adds, "My phone's been blowing up." — David Mack (@davidmackau) January 13, 2018

Users react:

Social media users' horrified reactions quickly turned to confusion and anger over the false missile message:

My cousin just got this in Hawaii... messed up pic.twitter.com/3tPIlWSb41 — Ryan Tedder (@RyanTedder) January 13, 2018

This was my phone when I woke up just now. I'm in Honolulu, #Hawaii and my family is on the North Shore. They were hiding in the garage. My mom and sister were crying. It was a false alarm, but betting a lot of people are shaken. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/m6EKxH3QqQ — Sara Donchey (@KPRC2Sara) January 13, 2018

So glad everyone is safe and unharmed in Hawaii. Could not imagine what you all felt receiving such a shocking alert. Hug your families. pic.twitter.com/Tf4zjXKSEh — Courtney🍜Miller (@Co_Mill) January 13, 2018

Video from Hawaii showed residents receiving the alert and seeking shelter: