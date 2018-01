7.9 mag earthquake at about 12:30am AK time. Tsunami sirens started going off 10 to 15 minutes later. We packed up some food and water and went to higher ground. We are with other Kodiak residents at the local grocery store. Many are at other tsunami evac areas across the island. Yes, this is scary. The earthquake was scary. Tsunami sirens are scary. It being dark is scary. We are safe and are waiting for an all clear. #kodiak #earthquake #tsunami #scaredAF

A post shared by okiecoastie (@okiecoastie) on Jan 23, 2018 at 3:54am PST