Shocking video: Ski lift violently throws people off at high speeds in country of Georgia

WFTS Webteam
8:06 AM, Mar 16, 2018
1 hour ago
A terrifying ski lift accident that injured several people was caught on cell phone video in the country of Georgia.

The Telegraph reports that the incident happened on the Greater Caucasus Mountain Range, when an out-of-control lift suddenly began picking up speed.

 

A post shared by Алена Пахомова (@pahomova_enduro22)

The video shows the lift traveling in the wrong direction before throwing tourists in different directions.

The publication reports 10 people suffered minor injuries, and a Ukrainian citizen broke his hand.



The incident in Georgia comes less than two weeks after a situation at Bear Mountain Resort in California in which a 5-year-old girl slipped off a ski lift and fell. Fortunately, several people were able to catch the girl.

