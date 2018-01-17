Report: Agents to conduct massive undocumented immigrant sweep in Northern California

(KGTV) - Federal officials are reportedly ready to carry out a massive sweep of undocumented immigrants in the San Francisco Bay Area.



Citing an anonymous source, the San Francisco Chronicle reported that a "campaign, centered in the Bay Area, could happen within weeks, and is expected to become the biggest enforcement action of its kind under President Trump."



Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials did not comment on the Chronicle's report, but the source said the operation would target San Francisco and other Northern California cities that are sanctuary cities.



The source told the Chronicle that ICE agents may look to arrest more than 1,500 undocumented immigrants during the raids.



The Chronicle reported: "The operation would go after people who have been identified as targets for deportation, including those who have been served with final deportation orders and those with criminal histories, the source said. The number could tick up if officers come across other undocumented immigrants in the course of their actions and make what are known as collateral arrests."



Last week, ICE agents descended upon hundreds of 7-Eleven stores across the country to check on employees' immigration status.



The source told the Chronicle that immigration agents from across the country will be flown in to help with the operation, which could last more than one day.