Watch
NewsU.S./World

Actions

Ottawa declares state of emergency over COVID-19 protests

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
Richard Lautens
<p>OTTAWA, ON - JUNE 15: Ottawa, Canada - June 15 - The front gates of the Royal Canadian Mint. Stock photography of buildings and institutions in Ottawa for future story use. (Richard Lautens/Toronto Star via Getty Images)</p>
Canadian man caught stealing $165,000 in gold in rectum
Posted at 9:51 PM, Feb 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 00:51:24-05

TORONTO (AP) — The mayor of Canada’s capital declared a state of emergency and a former U.S. ambassador to Canada says U.S. Republicans must stop interfering in the domestic affairs of its neighbor as protesters opposed to COVID-19 restrictions continued to paralyze Ottawa's downtown.

Mayor Jim Watson says the declaration highlights the need for support from other levels of government.

Thousands descended on Ottawa on the weekend, joining a couple hundred who have remained since last weekend.

Residents are furious at the nonstop blaring of horns, traffic disruption, and harassment and fear no end is in sight.

The “freedom truck convoy” has attracted support from former President Donald Trump.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER