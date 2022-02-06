Watch
NewsU.S./World

Actions

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

items.[0].image.alt
AP
In this photo taken from video and released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, a soldier takes part in the Belarusian and Russian joint military drills at Brestsky firing range, Belarus. Russian and Belarus troops held joint combat training at firing ranges in Belarus. The drills involved motorized rifle, artillery and anti-tank missile units, as well tanks and armored personnel carriers crews. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Belarus Russia Military Drills
Posted at 7:14 PM, Feb 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-05 22:14:03-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say Russia has assembled at least 70 percent of the military firepower it likely intends to have in place by mid-month to give President Vladimir Putin the option of launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The officials discussed internal assessments of the Russian buildup on condition they not be identified.

They sketched out a series of indicators suggesting Putin intends an invasion in the coming weeks, although the size and scale are unclear.

They said Russia has 83 battalion tactical groups along Ukraine's borders, each with up to 1,000 troops, and more are expected to arrive soon.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER