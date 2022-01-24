Watch
Monthlong pandemic lockdown lifted on China's Xi'an

Tang Rufeng/AP
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a child gets a throat swab for the COVID-19 test at a residential area in Fengtai District in Beijing, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. People in a Beijing district with some 2 million residents were ordered Sunday to undergo mass coronavirus testing following a series of infections as China tightened anti-disease controls ahead of the Winter Olympics. (Tang Rufeng/Xinhua via AP)
Posted at 8:30 PM, Jan 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-23 23:30:25-05

BEIJING (AP) — Authorities have lifted a month-long pandemic lockdown on the northern Chinese city of Xi'an and its 13 million residents.

The announcement Monday followed the restart of commercial flights from the city the day before.

Xi'an has been a cornerstone of the ruling Communist Party's “zero tolerance” strategy toward COVID-19 that mandates lockdowns, travel restrictions, and mass testing whenever a case is discovered.

Xi’an is about 600 miles southwest of Beijing, where the Winter Olympics open on Feb. 4.

Access to Xi'an was suspended on Dec. 22 following an outbreak attributed to the delta variant of the coronavirus.

In Beijing, residents of a district of 2 million people are being tested due to several cases.

