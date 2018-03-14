Money raised to buy Joshua Tree family living in box a new home
(KGTV) - The San Bernardino County parents arrested earlier this month after it was discovered they were living with their three children in a large box are close to getting a new home.
According to authorities, Daniel Panico, 73, and 51-year-old Mona Kirk were found to be occupying a property in Joshua Tree that included a large rectangular box made of plywood likely used as their house.
Authorities said the property had no electricity or running water and several large holes, mounds of trash and human feces.