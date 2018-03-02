Joshua Tree couple charged with child abuse for filthy living conditions

JOSHUA TREE, Calif. (KGTV) - The San Bernardino couple accused of keeping their children in unsanitary conditions pleaded not guilty Friday to three felony counts of child abuse, KABC reported.

Mona Kirk, 51, and Daniel Panico, 73, appeared in Joshua Tree Superior Court.

San Bernardino Sheriff’s deputies were checking the area near their home Wednesday afternoon and found a trailer that appeared to be abandoned. Also on the property was a large plywood box.

A further inspection showed no electricity or running water, and large mounds of trash and human feces.

Prosecutors said the couple did not provide the 11, 13 and 14 year old children with enough food.

Almost four dozen cats were on the property.

KABC reported the couple's friends said the family was homeless.

A judge ordered Kirk and Panico to be held on $300,000 bail, according to KABC.