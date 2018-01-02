Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots reach combined $800M

(KGTV/CNN) - With no winners over the weekend in the Powerball and Mega Millions lottery games, the jackpots are now a combined $801 million.



The Mega Millions drawing for the $361 million jackpot is set for Tuesday night at 8 p.m. If no one wins the prize, the next drawing will be held Friday at the same time.



Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot has reached $440 million ahead of Wednesday's drawing. The Powerball is drawn at 7:59 p.m. Pacific time on Wednesdays and Saturdays.



Recent changes to both games have made the odds of winning longer, but larger jackpots have become more frequent.



In October, Mega Millions changed the numbers from which players can choose, bringing the odds of picking all six numbers to 1 in 302.6 million, from 1 in 258.9 million under the old format.



The move was similar to one made by Powerball in October 2015. That took the odds of winning that game from 1 in 175 million to 1 in 292 million.



While the chance of winning either game is very low, and the chance of winning both is very, very, very low -- 1 in 88 quadrillion, or 1 in 88,412,922,115,183,000 to be precise. In percentages terms, that means you have a 0.0000000000000011% chance of winning both games.



But that didn't stop people from buying tickets to both games in recent days.



"It's something we often see, particularly when there are two big jackpots - people buying both tickets, " said Jeff Lenard, spokesman for the National Association of Convenience Stores, whose members sell about two-thirds of the nation's lottery tickets. "There's not much loyalty to a specific games. They're sold in the same places, so you might as well double down on the number of days that you can dream."



And Americans do love buying lottery tickets. They spent more than $80 billion on them in 2016. That's more than they spent on movies, video games, music, sports tickets and books -- combined.



One lucky Mega Millions player won $1.3 million from a ticket sold in Julian in December. The winner matched five numbers but not the Mega number.