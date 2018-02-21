Los Angeles County authorities stop possible high school shooting plot

(KGTV) - A 17-year-old high school student was arrested after he allegedly threatened to carry out a shooting at his school, and sheriff's officials said numerous weapons and ammunition were seized from his home.



According to Los Angeles County sheriff's officials, deputies were summoned to investigate a report of criminal threats made at El Camino High School in South Whittier last Friday -- two days after a shooting at a Florida high school left 17 people dead.



Sheriff's officials said a campus security officer overheard the student threatening a school shooting "sometime in the next three weeks." The student was eventually arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats.



A search warrant was executed for the boy's Norwalk home, and deputies discovered two AR-15 assault rifles, two handguns and 90 high-capacity ammunition magazines in the house, according to sheriff's officials.



The boy's brother, a 19-year-old Army veteran, told sheriff's officials that the weapons belonged to him. However, sheriff's officials said only one of the AR-15 was registered to the older brother.



The boy's older brother was arrested over the un-registered AR-15 and other charges.



