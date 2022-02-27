Watch
NewsU.S./World

Actions

Kyiv mayor proud of citizens' spirit, anxious about future

Ukraine Invasion
Efrem Lukatsky/AP
Vitali Klitschko, Kyiv Mayor and former heavyweight champion gestures while speaking during his interview with the Associated Press in his office in the City Hall in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. A Ukrainian official says street fighting has broken out in Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv. Russian troops also put increasing pressure on strategic ports in the country's south following a wave of attacks on airfields and fuel facilities elsewhere that appeared to mark a new phase of Russia's invasion. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukraine Invasion
Posted at 2:35 PM, Feb 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-27 17:35:27-05

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — As Russian troops draw closer to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv's mayor is filled with pride over his citizens’ spirit and anxious about how long they can hold out.

In an interview with The Associated Press on Sunday, after a grueling night of Russian attacks on the outskirts of the city, Mayor Vitali Klitschko was silent for several seconds when asked if there were plans to evacuate civilians.

He says “we can’t do that, because all ways are blocked.” He later backed away from that assessment but authorities in Kyiv are distributing weapons freely to anybody ready to defend the city.

A curfew on Sunday was keeping civilians in Kyiv inside so defenders could roust out Russian saboteurs.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WATCH MONDAY FEB. 28th at 7:30PM

WATCH MONDAY FEB. 28th at 7:30PM